Immigration: S’east Not Disqualified From Passport Issuance

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reiterated its commitment to equitable service delivery and operational excellence in the ongoing reforms to modernise passport administration in the country.

Consequently, the Service has assured Nigerians that no geo-political zone would be disqualified from the passport issuance, as the onboarding process continues. In a statement signed yesterday by its spokesperson, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS clarified that the onboarding process was being undertaken in phases, to ensure a seamless integration.

The Service said that it has successfully incorporated passport offices in Borno, Yobe, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states, representing the North East, and North Central respectively. It added that 35 other international stations spread across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, have also been integrated.

“Furthermore, scheduled migration for the five South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo; and five additional international stations (Italy, Greece, Spain, Switzerland and Austria) is currently ongoing within the first quarter of 2026”, the Service noted.

Consequently, the Service assured that no geo-political zone would be disqualified from the passport issuance, as the onboarding process continues. Sunday Telegraph reports that the reaction followed the circulation of a provocative video alleging that the South East might have been left out of the onboarding process.

“The attention of Nigeria Immigration Service has been drawn to a baseless online report claiming that a specific region of the country has been disqualified from passport issuance.

“NIS categorically states that this report is entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the ongoing government reforms to modernise passport administration”, the NIS said.