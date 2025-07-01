Immigration Raids Leave Crops Unharvested, California Farms At Risk

Lisa Tate is a sixth generation farmer in Ventura County, California, an area that produces billions of dollars’ worth of fruit and vegetables each year, much of it hand-picked by illegal immigrants in the US. Tate knows the farms around her well.

And she says she can see with her own eyes how raids carried out by agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the area’s fields earlier this month, part of President Donald Trump’s migration crackdown, have frightened off workers. “In the fields, I would say 70% of the workers are gone,” she said in an interview.

“If 70% of your workforce doesn’t show up, 70% of your crop doesn’t get picked and can go bad in one day. Most Americans don’t want to do this work. Most farmers here are barely breaking even. I fear this has created a tipping point where many will go bust.”

In the vast agricultural lands north of Los Angeles, stretching from Ventura County into the state’s central valley, two farmers, two field supervisors and four immigrant farmworkers told Reuters this month that the ICE raids have led a majority of workers to stop showing up.

Most economists and politicians acknowledge that many of America’s agricultural workers are in the country illegally, but say a sharp reduction in their numbers could have devastating impacts on the food supply chain and farm-belt economies.