Immigration Launches Mobile App For Contactless Passport Applications

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the release of its Contactless Passport Application System (CPAS) mobile app.

The Immigration Service made this disclosure in an X post on its official handle on Sunday, November 24.

According to the post, this innovative app allows Nigerians to process passport applications seamlessly from their smartphones.

The NIS described the app as a transformative step toward modernizing the passport application process by minimizing physical contact and reducing delays.

However, the current geo-fencing feature restricts its usage to Nigerians residing in Canada and the United States (US), with plans for worldwide accessibility starting December 1, 2024.

The service aims to provide Nigerians in the diaspora with an efficient, secure, and user-friendly platform for passport-related needs.

With its forthcoming global launch, “NIS Mobile” is expected to enhance convenience for Nigerians worldwide.

This initiative reflects the NIS’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve its services.

“The Contactless Passport Application System app is now available on Google Playstore as NIS Mobile,” the post partly read.

This development marks a milestone in digital governance and is part of the Federal Government’s drive to ease administrative processes for Nigerians at home and abroad.

