Immigration Intercepts 21 Minors Illegally Taken Out Of Nigeria

Share

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intercepted a toyota hiace bus, (with registration number 10B-87GM, Gombe state) carrying 21 minors from Labule and Ibeto towns of Magama local government area in Niger state to Maine Soroa in Niger Republic.

The minors between the ages of 7 and 15 years were intercepted by immigration border out post officers a little distance from Geidam control post, Dunari, Yobe state.

According to the Comptroller of the Yobe state command of the Nigeria Immigration service, Mr. SS Jega, the intercepted minors, who are suspected to be victims of human trafficking, have no idea of their intended destination.

Jega said they have no travel documents or any form of identity to justify their mission and journey. He added that their guardian, Abubakar Saidu, a 28-years-old, who claims to be a teacher in an islamic school, is an indigene of Anaba in Magama local government area of Niger State.

Jega also said the Comptroller General of Immigration, KN Nandap, “has directed that the arrested suspects should be handed over to appropriate government agency for further actions, as soon as the NIS concludes it’s preliminary investigations on them.

Share

Please follow and like us: