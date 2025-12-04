Immigration CG Visits Kebbi, Assesses Checkpoint Attack

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, concluded a two-day working visit to Kebbi State following the recent attack on the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint, which left personnel and facilities of the Service affected.

Nandap arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, December 3, and first met with the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, at the Government House.

She expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting immigration personnel deployed to border areas and explained that her visit aimed to commiserate with officers, their families, and the people of Kebbi State, as well as to assess the damaged facilities.

In response, the Deputy Governor condoled with the Service and assured that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris would continue to prioritise security, pledging that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.

Nandap also visited the Emir of Gwandu, Maj.-Gen. (Dr.) Muhammed Ilyasu Bashir (retd.), commending the traditional leader for his role in bridging government and communities. The Emir thanked her for the visit and prayed against a recurrence of such attacks.

The Comptroller General held a strategic meeting with comptrollers and border commanders, emphasising that the NIS could not afford to lower its guard despite the attack, given Kebbi’s complex security environment. She assured families of deceased officers of support, including consideration in recruitment processes, and revealed that special allowances for border personnel were being processed with approval from the President and Minister of Interior.

Personnel in border communities, Nandap noted, would receive improved work gear and specialised training, including joint programmes with the Army. Commands in high-risk areas have been placed on heightened alert, and border commanders were directed to conduct risk and vulnerability assessments to report back to Service Headquarters. She also noted ongoing Federal Government investments in border-monitoring technology, particularly in poorly manned locations.

On Thursday, December 4, Nandap conducted an on-the-spot assessment at the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint, inspecting the damage and receiving briefings from officers on the ground. She addressed personnel and met community leaders, urging continued cooperation with security agencies to combat banditry.

Speaking to journalists, Nandap said:

“What happened at Bakin Ruwa is very disturbing. It is not just an assault on the NIS—it is an assault on Nigeria’s sovereignty, legal border governance, and national security. We will not take it lightly. The Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are fully committed to ensuring the welfare and safety of our officers.

“We will support the families of the lost officers and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Our determination to defend our borders and protect Nigeria’s sovereignty is renewed. The Service remains undaunted and will continue to safeguard our nation’s borders.”

She stressed that the attack would not deter the NIS from fulfilling its mandate of protecting Nigeria’s borders.