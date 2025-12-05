Immigration CG Visits Kebbi, Assesses Checkpoint Attack, Meets Stakeholders

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has concluded a two-day working visit to Kebbi State following the recent attack on the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint, where personnel and facilities of the Service were affected. Nandap arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, December 3, and proceeded to the office of the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, at about 6:30 p.m.

She thanked the state government for its support to immigration personnel, particularly those deployed to border areas, and explained that her visit was to commiserate with officers and men of the Service, as well as the people of Kebbi State, over the tragic incident.

She also said she was in the state to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the destroyed facilities. The Deputy Governor, in his response, condoled with the Service and assured that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris would continue to prioritise security. He added that the state would ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

The Comptroller General and her delegation later visited the Emir of Gwandu, Maj.-Gen Muhammed Ilyasu Bashir (retd.), at his palace. Nandap commended the Emir for his leadership, describing the traditional institution as a vital bridge between government and the people.

The Emir thanked her for the visit and prayed against a recurrence of such attacks. As part of the visit, Nandap held a strategic meeting with comptrollers and border commanders. She said the Service could not afford to lower its guard despite the attack, noting Kebbi’s complex security environment.

She said the Service would support the families of officers who lost their lives, including giving them consideration in recruitment processes. She added that a special allowance for border personnel was being processed with the approval of the President and the Minister of Interior.