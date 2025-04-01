Immigration Arrests 51 Illegal Migrants In Nasarawa

Share

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 51 illegal immigrants at New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The illegal migrants, between the ages of 17 and 25, were apprehended at their hideouts following credible intelligence.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the NIS, A.S. Akinlabi, 11 of the migrants are female, while 40 are male.

He added that a preliminary investigation conducted by the service indicates that the migrants may have been victims of trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM).

He further noted that none of them presented valid travel documents or residence permits during interrogation.

Akinlabi said they have been taken into the custody of the service and are undergoing further profiling and investigation.

