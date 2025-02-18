Immigration Arrests 40 Illegal Migrants In Oyo

Share

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 40 illegal immigrants at various locations in Akinyele Local Government Area following credible intelligence.

According to the Oyo State Comptroller of NIS, Tayo Dada, profiling of the arrested individuals revealed that 27 are Cameroonians, two are Ghanaians, 10 are Beninese, and one is a Togolese.

Among them, eight are females and 32 are males between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

While ten claimed to be farmers, 30 others stated they were engaged in online marketing. Following credible intelligence reports, the immigrants were arrested in their various hideouts.

Investigations further revealed that all 40 individuals entered Nigeria through unauthorized routes and failed to present valid residence permits or travel documents during interrogation.

Comptroller Dada also disclosed that the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has directed that necessary procedures be followed to repatriate the migrants to their respective countries.

Share

Please follow and like us: