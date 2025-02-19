Immigration Arrests 40 Illegal Migrants In Oyo

Share

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested 40 illegal immigrants at different locations in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

They were arrested at their hideouts, following a credible intelligence. According to the Oyo State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Tayo Dada, their profiling revealed that 27 of them are Cameroonians, Two are Ghanaians, 10 are Beninese and one is a Togolese.

Of the 40 arrested, eight are females and 32 are males between the ages of 18 and 35 years. While 10 of them are farmers, 30 others claim to be into online marketing.

It was also gathered that all 40 foreigners gained access to the country through unauthorised entry points and none presented residence cards or any travelling documents after interrogation.

Tayo Dada also said that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has ordered that the needful be done to repatriate the foreigners back to their countries of origin.

