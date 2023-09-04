Immigration Arrests 112 Illegal Migrants In Ogun

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ogun State Command, has intercepted 61 foreigners leaving illegally in the state.

The illegal migrants, including 60 Cameroonians and a Bukinabase were intercepted in the Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

The Command said it also arrested 51 Nigerians said to be accomplices during the operation.

The State Controller, Bosede Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the command’s office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She described the illegal migrants as threats to national security, saying they would be repatriated to their countries of origin after due consultations with their countries.

She hinted that 33 Tologese were earlier arrested and repatriated to their country.

“In the cause of arresting them, we had to bring the Nigerians who they are working together with. We have 51 Nigerians who are accomplices of the illicit business they are doing in the country.

“According to section 65 (1-7) of the NIS Act, the Nigerians are guilty of being accomplices by bringing in foreigners illegally to come and work in the country. They are liable to N1,000,000 fine each or 10 ten years imprisonment.

“In all, we have 61 non-Nigerians, Cameroonians, and effort is in progress to repatriate them to their country, but for the Nigerians, we need to enlighten them. There is no ignorance in the law anyway, but some of them, during our interaction with them, we realized they are ignorant of the offence they have committed,” the controller said.