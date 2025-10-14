Immigify To Host Business Leaders, Hackathon Finalists At Lagos Golden Banquet

U.S.-based immigration technology company, Immigify, is set to host a landmark event in Lagos to celebrate top professionals, innovators, and entrepreneurs pursuing global opportunities.

The event, themed “The Golden Banquet: A Global Leadership Roundtable,” will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the banquet will feature a roundtable of distinguished Nigerians with exceptional achievements who may qualify for the EB-1A visa pathway, a prestigious U.S. immigration route for individuals with extraordinary ability in their respective fields.

As part of the event, Immigify will induct outstanding participants into the Immigify Elite Club, a premium network designed to assist members not only with relocation but also with integration and long-term success in the United States.

Speaking ahead of the event, Emmanuel Olorunsheyi, Co-founder and CEO of Immigify, said the banquet marks a pivotal moment for many accomplished Nigerians.

“The Golden Banquet is both a networking dinner and a gateway,” Olorunsheyi said.

“We want to help exceptional Nigerians understand the EB-1A pathway while connecting them to global opportunities for growth and impact.”

The event will also feature the second edition of the Uplift Hackathon, an initiative by Immigify to empower early-stage founders and innovators in the tech ecosystem. Selected entrepreneurs will pitch live during the banquet, with three winners sharing a ₦1.5 million prize pool.

Deji Adesola, Co-founder and CTO of Immigify, explained that combining both the Golden Banquet and Uplift Hackathon reflects the company’s dual mission of promoting talent mobility and innovation.

“While we’re helping extraordinary professionals access global opportunities, we’re also backing the next generation of African builders creating real solutions through technology,” Adesola said.

He added that past hackathon winners have gained mentorship, funding, and global exposure, opportunities that will be extended to this year’s finalists.

The invite-only event is expected to attract leading executives, academics, and tech founders. Interested participants can apply through Immigify’s official communication channels.

“Nigeria has some of the brightest minds in Africa, and they deserve to be seen and supported on the world stage,” Adesola concluded.