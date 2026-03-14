IMLD: Lagos Students Celebrate, Showcase Indigenous Languages In Compelling Performances

It was another opportunity to promote linguistic diversity, multilingualism, and the preservation of endangered languages as this year’s International Mother Language Day (IMLD), an annual UNESCO-recognised observance held globally on February 21st, took Centre stage in Lagos.

Originating from Bangladesh’s 1952 language movement, it highlights the importance of mother tongue-based education, and the need to preserve indigenous languages and promoting multilingual education among the younger generation In Lagos, the event was held on March 6, at the National Library of Nigeria, Herbert Macaulay Way, Alagomeji,Yaba, Lagos, amid pomp, culture, and creativity.

Organised by Walnut Book Club in collaboration with the National Library of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, DDL Marketing & Consultancy Services Limited, and Everything Literature, the 2026 International Mother Language Day (IMLD) brought together students, educators, culture advocates and literary enthusiasts, with participants from several schools across Lagos, highlighting the significance of indigenous language as a vital component of cultural identity.

With the global theme for the year, “Youth Voices on Multilingual Education,” the celebration placed young people at the centre of the conversation about linguistic preservation and cultural continuity. In her welcome address by Mrs. Ndidi Chiazor Enenmor, the convener, Mrs. Ndidi Chiazor-Enenmor, expressed delight that the annual celebration has continued to grow in relevance and impact over the past five years. “Another year has rolled by, and here we are celebrating our beautiful languages again.

It is my utmost pleasure to welcome everyone to this auspicious gathering,” she said. She noted that the event is more than a ceremonial gathering, stressing that, “it is a deliberate intervention aimed at preventing the gradual disappearance of indigenous languages.” She added that the initiative was born out of concern that many Nigerian languages are slowly fading as younger generations increasingly communicate in global languages. “Our mission is to ensure that our local languages continue to thrive.

We cannot afford to let our languages go into extinction. That is why we have undertaken this project and have consistently kept the fire burning for the past five years and counting,” she said. Chiazor-Enenmor also further stated that language is not merely a tool for communication but a vessel of history, culture, and identity, stressing that when a language disappears, the stories, traditions and cultural memory attached to it also risk being lost.

In line with the year’s theme, she urged young people to take an active role in promoting multilingualism by embracing their indigenous languages. According to her, this can be achieved through creative outlets such as songs, dances, storytelling, games and other artistic expressions that celebrate cultural heritage. Chiazor-Enenmor also encouraged parents and families to play a central role in language preservation by speaking their native languages at home.

“The home is where the foundation is laid. The promotion of indigenous languages must extend beyond events and become a daily practice.” She also took the audience on a brief historical journey, explaining that International Mother Language Day commemorates a significant event that took place in 1952 in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. On February 21 of that year, students of the University of Dhaka staged a protest against the Pakistani government’s decision to impose Urdu as the only official language of the country.

The protest turned tragic when several students were killed after police opened fire on them. Decades later, on November 17, 1999, the General Assembly of UNESCO proclaimed February 21 as International Mother Language Day in honour of the students and to promote linguistic and cultural diversity across the world.

The first global observance took place in 2000 and has since been marked annually. Also addressing participants at the event, the Deputy Director and Head of the Lagos State Branch of the National Library of Nigeria, Mrs. Obianuju Onuorah, underscored the need to preserve indigenous languages which, according to her, are increasingly threatened by neglect.

She explained that UNESCO established the global observance to create awareness about the importance of protecting mother tongues and encouraging people not to abandon their linguistic heritage. According to Onuorah, the National Library of Nigeria considers the programme particularly important because it provides a platform to educate both parents and children about the value of indigenous languages.

“We want to encourage parents and children not to forget our mother tongue,” she said, noting that many local languages are gradually going into extinction. She pointed out that while children easily learn English in school, fluency in indigenous languages must begin at home. Encouraging parents to communicate with their children in their native languages, she said such practice would help preserve cultural identity and strengthen intergenerational connections.

Onuorah also called on publishers to produce more books written in Nigerian languages and urged government authorities to re-introduce the teaching of indigenous languages in schools. Teaching certain subjects in local languages, she said, could enhance comprehension and deepen students’ understanding.

“It will help us preserve our culture so that it does not go into extinction,” she said. Adding a motivational dimension to the programme, Unigbe Oifomeina, a passionate advocate for children’s education, addressed the students directly, encouraging them to remain focused on their academic pursuits. “Please, my child, pay attention to your books and your studies, for this is your future,” he said. “The books you are reading and the stage you are now is your tomorrow.”

The event was skillfully compered by poet and cultural enthusiast Mr.Akeem Lasisi, whose engaging presence kept the audience attentive throughout the programme. Students from a wide range of schools across Lagos actively participated in the celebration. Participating schools included Aje Comprehensive Junior High School, All Nations Primary School Yaba, AuntyMay Primary School Idimu, Divine Favour Secondary School Alagomeji, El Shadai Primary School Ejigbo, Ever Green Royal Private School Onikan,

Mobolaji Bank Anthony Junior High School, Oke Odo Junior High School, Ruby Gold School Lekki, Som Debbis Intercontinental School Egbeda, Sovereign Lord International Academy Egbeda, Systems College Yaba, Wenbys College Idimu, Wesley Girls Junior High School and Word of Power School Dopemu. Through presentations, performances and cultural expressions delivered in indigenous languages, the students demonstrated that the future of Nigeria’s linguistic heritage lies in the hands, and voices, of its youth.