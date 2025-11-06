Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi, has opened up about a deeply personal tragedy that shaped her journey to fame.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the reality TV star and Nollywood actress revealed that she lost her child barely a month before auditioning for the popular reality show.

Speaking candidly about the emotional experience, Imisi said, “Yes, it was this year, a month before I auditioned for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), and everything was so overwhelming for me.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, she said she managed to channel her pain into strength, ultimately going on to win the show and capture the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Beyond her story of resilience, Imisi also shared insights into her creative side. When asked about her talents outside acting, she smiled and replied, “I can sing, I have a voice,” proudly revealing her passion for music and hinting at possible projects in the near future.

Fans have since expressed excitement over the possibility of seeing her explore a career in music alongside her acting ventures.

On the topic of her love life, the BBNaija star sparked curiosity with her playful response, saying, “I’m not very single,” a statement that left many wondering about the mystery person in her life.

Since emerging as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Imisi has expanded her career into acting, music, and brand influencing. Her journey from grief to glory has inspired many, with fans praising her strength, talent, and determination to turn personal pain into purpose.

Imisi’s openness about her loss and resilience continues to strike a chord with audiences, solidifying her reputation as one of the most admired and talked-about figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry.