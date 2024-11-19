IMG Meets NTA, NSC, NFF, Others Over Tinubu’s Initiative

Share

President Bola Tinubu’s Football Intervention Project has taken a significant step forward as IMG, the project’s strategic partner, commenced consultations with key stakeholders in Nigerian football.

This initiative, which promises to transform the nation’s football industry, began on Tuesday with a meeting between IMG executives and top officials of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at their headquarters in Abuja.

The NTA headquarters will serve as the hub for the project’s production operations. Consequently, discussions centered around potential challenges and opportunities for the initiative.

The IMG team, along with Afro Sport, their Nigerian strategic partner, will also engage with other major stakeholders during the week, including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), and various corporate entities interested in supporting the project.

