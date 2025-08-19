IMG Launches N6.39bn Rights Issue To Power Expansion, Cut Debt

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) has formally launched a N6.39 billion Rights Issue, marking a strategic step in its quest to strengthen its balance sheet, deepen liquidity, and fund its next phase of expansion. The company announced that the offer—signed over the weekend—comprises 199.8 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, priced at N32 per share.

The Rights Issue grants shareholders two new shares for every five held as of the qualification date. IMG has enlisted a consortium of leading capital market operators to drive the process. United Capital Group serves as the Lead Issuing House, with Meristem Capital Limited acting as Joint Issuing House.

Morgan Capital Securities Nigeria Ltd. is the designated Stockbroker, while Lancelot Registrars and Investor Relations Limited is Registrar to the offer. The transaction is scheduled to remain open for 28 working days, during which eligible shareholders may accept or renounce their rights.

Chairman Aminu Ado said the capital raise is designed to ease debt obligations, improve liquidity, and provide shareholders with an opportunity to deepen their equity stake. “This Rights Issue underscores our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient balance sheet while positioning IMG for sustainable growth,” he said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ayodeji Oseni, added that proceeds will be channeled towards repaying expansion-related loans and funding new business development initiatives. He expressed confidence in robust shareholder participation, citing their track record of support and the company’s commitment to transparency.

On the advisory side, United Capital’s Managing Director of Investment Banking, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, noted that the Rights Issue is priced at a 20 per cent discount to prevailing market value—an incentive designed to drive uptake and bolster investor confidence. “This capital raise will reduce financing costs, free up cash flows, and support IMG’s long-term expansion strategy,” he said.

The capital raise comes on the heels of IMG’s half-year 2025 results, which revealed revenue growth but weaker bottom-line performance. The company posted an 18.7 per cent increase in revenue to N4.3 billion in the first six months of the year, with gas sales contributing 96.4 percent, or N4.1 billion.

Despite higher input costs, gross profit rose to N2.2 billion, up from N1.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. However, pre-tax profit fell sharply to N726.7 million, compared with N1.7 billion a year earlier, reflecting elevated operating expenses tied to expansion projects.