IMF, WTO seek global trade cooperation for economic growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organisa- tion (WTO) have called on governments globally to tone down on trade restrictions in order to promote economic growth. In a joint article by heads of the two organisations, Kristalina Georgieva (IMF) and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO), they observed that new trade restrictions, subsidies and other protectionist policies underscored the threats that geopolitical rivalries pose to economic interdependence. Pointing out that trade could drive global prosperity for de- cades to come, they said: “Our two institutions were built on the idea that thriving international trade goes hand in hand with global prosperity and stability.”

According to them, today fewer than one in 10 of the world’s people are poor, a four- fold reduction since 1990, as low- and middle-income countries have doubled their share of global trade. They said: “The IMF, WTO, and other leading international institutions have a critical role in charting a way forward that is in the collective interest. “We must cooperate tirelessly to strengthen the multilateral trading system and demonstrate that our own institutions can adapt to a fast- changing world.” They also observed in the article that “by updating global trade rules, governments can help trade thrive in new areas that would expand opportunities, for emerging market economies especially. “Even as goods trade stalls, trade in services continues to expand rapidly. Global exports of digital services such as con- sulting delivered by video calls reached $3.8 trillion in 2022, or 54 per cent of total services ex- ports. “Some efforts are already underway. A group of nearly 90 WTO members, including Chi- na, the EU, and the US, are cur- rently negotiating basic rules on digital trade.

Shared rules would make trade more predictable, reduce duplication, and cut the compliance costs that typically weigh heaviest on the smallest businesses. “Similarly, multilateral co- operation and common standards could speed the green transition while preventing market fragmentation and minimizing negative policy spill overs to other countries. Bringing more small and women-owned businesses into global production networks— digital and otherwise—would spread the gains from trade more broadly across societies,” the dup said. According to the article, despite geopolitical tensions, meaningful cooperation on trade remains possible. “We saw this last June when all WTO members came together to deliver agreements on curbing harmful fisheries subsi- dies, removing barriers to food aid, and enhancing access to the intellectual property behind COVID vaccines.

“Governments can build on those successes at the WTO’s next ministerial meeting in Feb- ruary 2024. And recent work by our institutions points to a way to defuse tensions in sensitive areas such as subsidies through data, analysis, and common per- spectives on policy design. “Navigating trade policies through the current turbulent period is challenging. But keep- ing trade open and looking for new opportunities for closer cooperation will be essential to build on existing gains and to help deliver solutions to cli- mate change and other global challenges. “The IMF, WTO, and other leading international institu- tions have a critical role in charting a way forward that is in the collective interest. We must cooperate tirelessly to strength- en the multilateral trading sys- tem and demonstrate that our own institutions can adapt to a fast-changing world. “The IMF has a mandate to support the balanced growth of international trade. The WTO remains the only forum that brings all economies together to advance trade reform. We cannot afford to stand still,” they noted.