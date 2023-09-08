IMF/world Bank Ramp Up Measures To Halt Debt Build Up

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have resolved to collaborate on halting further build-up of debt vulnerabilities by assisting countries strengthen debt management, transparency and public finances.

In addition to ramping up measures that will prevent build up of debt vulnerabilities, the Bretton Woods institutions said such steps would lead to improving low income countries’ debt sustainability framework to better account for current challenges.

In a statement jointly issued on Thursday by IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, the two financial bodies affirmed to deepen their support to creditors and debtors by engaging in debt restructuring and working with their partners to improve restructuring processes under the common framework, building on the work launched at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

They recalled existential challenges such as the issue of climate change and digital transition facing the world at the moment with a spillover effects leading to more frequent shocks, high debt levels, limited policy space in many countries and rising geopolitical tensions.

“The world confronts significant economic challenges, the existential threat of climate change as well as a digital transition, all in the context of more frequent shocks, high debt levels, limited policy space in many countries and rising geopolitical tensions. “Well-designed and appropriately sequenced policies are critical to help accelerate growth, alleviate policy trade-offs, and support the green and digital transitions.

“The Bretton Woods institutions have a critical role to play to help member countries address the challenges and leverage the opportunities, working closely together and with partners. “The world confronts major transformational challenges and more frequent shocks at a time of rising economic and geopolitical tensions.

“Growth in the world economy has slowed, with the medium-term outlook at its weakest in over three decades. Progress in poverty reduction has come to a halt. Conflict and fragility are on the rise. “The world is facing geo- economic fragmentation, extreme natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, and increasing levels of public debt.

Rapid digitalization and technological transformations create new challenges, but also opportunities. With well-designed and appropriately sequenced reforms, the digital and green transitions can bring tremendous economic, social and environmental gains, and add to welfare and prosperity,” the statement noted.