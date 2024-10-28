Former Board Member, Oyewumi, Advocates Support For NYSC

Share

A former Member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has appealed to the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, to ensure that presidential assent is given to the NYSC Trust Fund bill in order to strengthen the scheme.

Emphasising the importance of the NYSC to national development, Oyewumi, who also chaired the NYSC Reforms Committee, stressed that the scheme has consistently promoted youth empowerment, national integration and cohesion.

The businessman while commending the minister for his passion and commitment to the cause of the Nigerian youth, appealed to the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund bill into law for the sake of the corpers in the interest of nation building. The Ogbomoso Prince made these remarks in a statement to advocate the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

He said: “The NYSC scheme is a national identity that should be sustained for nation building. “The scheme which was conceptualised and created for promoting youth empowerment, national integration and cohesion, has consistently provided a platform for the younger generation to serve the nation in various capacities across the nooks and crannies of the country.

“The NYSC is a national asset that should be embraced by Nigerians in view of its noble roles in driving development at the national and sub-national levels”.

The former Board member while applauding Presidential Bola Tinubu for the recent increase in corpers allowance from N33, 000 to N77,000, called on stakeholders and prominent Nigerians to continually support the scheme in its pivotal role in promoting national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: