IMF: We’re Assessing Macroeconomic Implications Of Tariffs– IMF

The Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said the Fund is currently assessing the macroeconomic implications of the current tariffs imposed on global trade partners.

In a statement issued over the weekend, she said: “We are still assessing the macroeconomic implications of the announced tariff measures, but they clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth.

It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy. We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty.

“We will share the results of our assessment in the World Economic Outlook, which will be published at the time of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings later this month.

