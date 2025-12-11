IMF: Weak Yuan May Spark Trade Tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has linked China’s booming exports and growing trade imbalances in part to a real depreciation of the yuan, warning that the dispute over distortions occasioned by the World’s second-largest economy’s weaker exchange rate, could lead to trade tensions, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency said that following the conclusion of the IMF’s annual review of China’s economy, fund officials said the country’s low inflation relative to price levels among its trading partners has led to a weaker yuan in real terms.

They urged Chinese policymakers to adopt bolder stimulus to boost consumption, which would lift consumer prices, while allowing more exchange rate flexibility.

“As the second-largest economy in the world, China is simply too big to generate much growth from exports,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. “Continuing to depend on export-led growth risks furthering global trade tensions.”

The IMF didn’t explicitly recommend that China should push for the yuan’s appreciation, she said. China has moved fast in recent years to gain manufacturing dominance, drawing accusations from the likes of Donald Trump over maintaining an undervalued exchange rate that helped it amass trade surpluses.

The IMF appeared to be siding with critics in echoing growing calls abroad and within China for a stronger yuan. The currency’s inflation-adjusted exchange rate fell to the lowest in more than a decade due to persistent falling prices in China, which made its exports more competitively globally.

The debate is playing out against the backdrop of China’s goods trade surplus surging to a record of above $1 trillion in the first 11 months of this year. Countries fearful for the future of their industries are increasingly pushing back against the flood of Chinese exports.

China maintains a “managed float” of the yuan and has a number of tools to influence the exchange rate. Officials have repeatedly said they aim to keep the currency “basically stable,” allowing the yuan to appreciate slightly this year and at times using its daily fixing to discourage rapid moves.