IMF: US Growth Forecast To Be Hit Hardest By Trump Tariffs

Share

The US is forecast to be hit the hardest among advanced economies because of uncertainty caused by tariffs, the IMF has said – and the UK’s own growth projection has also been cut.

Growth in the US is now expected to be just 1.8% this year, down from the IMF’s initial estimate of 2.7% in January, reports the BBC.

A former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund says if Trump doesn’t retreat on his tariffs, the chance of a US recession and subsequent global recession, are “almost 100%”.

Share