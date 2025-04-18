IMF Urges Nigeria To Use Fuel Subsidy Savings For Budget

Share

To ensure Nigeria safeguards key spending priorities amid a decline in international oil prices triggered by trade tariff uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Federal Government to channel savings from the removal of fuel subsidies into funding the national budget.

Specifically, the IMF recommended that the government make adjustments to “protect critical, growth-enhancing investments, while accelerating and broadening the delivery of cash transfers under the World Bank-supported program to provide relief to those experiencing food insecurity.”

This advice was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the IMF following the completion of the Fund’s 2025 Article IV Mission to Nigeria.

The statement acknowledged that the government has taken significant steps—including the removal of fuel subsidies, the cessation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) financing of fiscal deficits, and improvements to the foreign exchange market.

According to the IMF, these measures have helped stabilize the economy, enhance resilience, and support growth.

However, it noted that the benefits of these reforms have yet to reach all Nigerians, as poverty and food insecurity remain high.

The Fund stated that its outlook for Nigeria “is marked by significant uncertainty,” citing elevated global risk sentiment and lower oil prices as key external challenges.

According to the IMF, while reforms introduced by the government since 2023 have positioned the Nigerian economy more favorably to face external headwinds, macroeconomic policies must further strengthen economic buffers and resilience, while creating an enabling environment for private sector-led growth.

The IMF reiterated the need for a tight monetary policy stance “to firmly guide inflation down.”

It noted that the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) “data-dependent approach has served Nigeria well and will help navigate elevated macroeconomic uncertainty.”

It added that announcing a disinflation path to serve as an intermediate target could help anchor inflation expectations.

The statement read in part: “The Nigerian authorities have taken important steps to stabilize the economy, enhance resilience, and support growth.

“The financing of the fiscal deficit by the central bank has ceased, costly fuel subsidies were removed, and the functioning of the foreign exchange market has improved. Gains have yet to benefit all Nigerians, as poverty and food insecurity remain high.

“The outlook is marked by significant uncertainty. Elevated global risk sentiment and lower oil prices impact the Nigerian economy.

“The reforms since 2023 have put the Nigerian economy in a better position to navigate this external environment.

“Looking ahead, macroeconomic policies need to further strengthen buffers and resilience, while creating enabling conditions for private sector-led growth.

“The authorities communicated to the mission that they will implement the 2025 budget in a manner that is responsive to the decline in international oil prices.

“A neutral fiscal stance would support monetary policy to bring down inflation. To safeguard key spending priorities, it is imperative that fiscal savings from the fuel subsidy removal are channeled to the budget.

“In particular, adjustments should protect critical, growth-enhancing investment, while accelerating and broadening the delivery of cash transfers under the World Bank-supported program to provide relief to those experiencing food insecurity.

“A tight monetary policy stance is required to firmly guide inflation down. The Monetary Policy Committee’s data-dependent approach has served Nigeria well and will help navigate elevated macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Announcing a disinflation path to serve as an intermediate target can help anchor inflation expectations.”

