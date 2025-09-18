IMF: Total Global Debt Increased Slightly To $251trn In 2024

With public debt rising to $99.2 trillion and private debt decreasing to $151.8 trillion, total global debt increased slightly to $251 trillion in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund, which disclosed this in a blog post, published on Wednesday, stated that total debt remained little changed last year at over 235 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the report, “a continued reduction in privatesector lending offset greater borrowing by governments.” Specifically, the report said: “Private debt declined to under 143 per cent of GDP, the lowest level since 2015, reflecting a reduction in household liabilities and little change in non-financial corporate debt.

In contrast, public debt rose to nearly 93 per cent, according to our database reflecting an annual survey of the amount and composition of debt held by governments, businesses, and households. “In US dollar terms, total debt increased slightly to $251 trillion, with public debt rising to $99.2 trillion and private debt decreasing to $151.8 trillion.”

The report also disclosed while the US and China continue to play a dominant role in shaping global debt dynamics, debt and deficit levels in many countries, “are still high and concerning by historical standards, in both advanced and emerging economies.”

“In the US, general government debt last year rose to 121 percent of GDP (from 119 percent), while China saw an increase to 88 percent (from 82 percent). Excluding the US, public debt in advanced economies fell by more than 2.5 points to 110 percent of GDP. Increases in some large, advanced economies like France and the UK were offset by declines in Japan and smaller economies, such as Greece and Portugal.

“Excluding China, public debt in emerging markets and developing economies edged down to under 56 per cent on average. “Private debt trends varied significantly across countries. The United States experienced a significant drop of 4.5 percentage points, to 143 per cent of GDP), while China recorded an increase of 6 points, to 206 per cent of GDP.

Among other emerging markets and developing economies, private borrowing surged in larger economies like Brazil, India, and Mexico, but declined in Chile, Colombia, and Thailand,” the report said. It attributed the increase in public debt to the persistently high global fiscal deficit-averaging around five per cent of GDP- stating that “the deficit still reflects legacy costs from the Covid-19—such as subsidies and social benefits―combined with rising net interest costs.”

On the decline in private debt, the report said that stems from different factors depending on the country and income group. “In many advanced economies, companies are borrowing less, likely in response to subdued growth prospects, continuing a trend started in 2023.

In the US, strong balance sheet positions and cash holdings are also contributing to lower corporate borrowing. In other cases, rising public debt alongside falling private debt suggests a crowding-out effect, in which heavy public borrowing limits credit availability or raises its cost for the private sector,” it stated.