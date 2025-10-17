IMF To Nigeria: Tackle Debt Liabilities, Illicit Financial Flows

…harps on support for tax credibility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday urged Nigeria to intensify fiscal and institutional reforms to tackle debt vulnerabilities and illicit financial flows.

It also stressed the need for Nigeria to uphold stronger public services to support its tax credibility. Director of the IMF’s African Department, Abebe Selassie, disclosed these at the IMF’s African Department Press Briefing in Washington D.C. United States of America.

Noting that there is progress in Nigerian economy, he emphasized that challenges were still ahead. He attributed Nigeria’s recent decline in inflation to tighter monetary policy and exchange rate reforms.

He explained: “So starting with inflation in Nigeria, I mean, we find the decline in inflation consistent with the tightening of policies that have been undertaken in recent years, particularly on the monetary policy front.”

Selassie, however, noted that the effect of the exchange rate adjustment was consistent with the policy calibration that the Fund envisages but the decline is yet to get to government’s target. He highlighted the cost of living impact on Nigerian households.

“Now to be very clear, what is being reported, of course, is that the rate at which prices are increasing is slowing down, but there’s been a level shift in the level of inflation,” he noted. “And this is not unique to our countries; it is elsewhere also but particularly biting in our countries exactly because, you know, this cost of living crisis has hit our people way more than others with limited capacity to perhaps withstand this shock.

So I don’t want to in any way underestimate the extent of dislocation that has happened in recent years on account of all of these shocks that our countries have been subjected to,” he added. On public debt, Selassie said rising vulnerabilities in Sub-Saharan Africa underscored the need for reforms.

“Public debt is high, of course, in many countries in the region. “Right now, we estimate about 20 countries to be in a situation of, or at high risk of, debt distress. This comprises about 14 countries at high risk of debt distress and another six in actual debt distress. So, you know, that’s one metric of debt vulnerabilities,” he said. Besides, he noted that there were other indicators. “And they all show that public debt burdens are higher.

“So, you know, this is exactly why reforms are needed,” he explained. He stressed that reforms should focus on growth, fiscal discipline, and effective public investment. “First and foremost, of course, is trying to put in place the reforms that will encourage higher economic growth. “That is one important input that will contribute to making debt servicing affordable.

And beyond that, also in many countries, there is a need to do some fiscal reforms, and the extent to which revenue mobilization or public expenditure reprioritization needs to take place varies from country to country,” he said.

On taxation and public service delivery, he noted: “When you talk about tax levels, people considering tax levels high, it’s also because they don’t see enough infrastructure services, enough public services in terms of health and education.

So also demonstrating what money is being collected is going to the right areas — minimizing leakages, corruption — are also part and parcel of the effort that has to take place.” Addressing illicit financial flows, he emphasized targeted reforms, saying: “Lastly, on illicit financial flows, I think this is the nature of what comprises things that we consider.

Some of it is just simple trade linkages to do with capital outflows. Others are related to people trying to circumvent the tax system. Still others are completely illegal flows, you know, related to corruption or other flows.

So I think, you know, the way to tackle this is to identify what the source of the particular flows are and tackle them through reforms.” On the IMF’s recommendations for sustainable growth, the institution hailed Nigeria’s recent policy measures aimed at economic diversification and fiscal resilience.

He said: “The most overriding challenge that the country faces is the extreme reliance on oil resources, which has been problematic for Nigeria, as you know. Minister Wale Edun has been saying this for many years, along with many others. And I think the focus that the government has put in place in recent years is the right one.”

Furthermore, on the continent, he added: “There is significant potential for countries in the region to raise revenues through comprehensive tax policy reforms and improved tax administration. This includes modernising tax systems through digitalisation, streamlining inefficient tax expenditures, and strengthening enforcement via targeted compliance strategies.

“However, these efforts must go beyond technical adjustments. It will be essential to build public trust in tax institutions, strengthen institutional capacity, and conduct careful impact assessments including distributional analysis to ensure that reforms are both effective and equitable.”