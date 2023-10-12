IMF to Nigeria: Stop CBN’s Budget Deficit Financing

Nigeria should stop allowing its central bank to finance budget short- falls and raise funds for such deficits through tax waivers as well as institute efficient tax policies. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this yesterday at the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings. President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, also reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to promoting increased intra- Africa trade.

Specifically, the Fund’s Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, Vitor Gaspars, at the Fiscal Monitor briefing, advised Nigeria to concentrate on policies designed to safeguard vulnerable population. He said: “We find that many countries have huge number of tax concessions, they have an income tax, they have VAT but they provide so many tax concessions exemptions for certain industries, certain qualities and the revenue foregone from these measures is between two and five per cent of GDP. “So, there’s a lot of potential, there is a lot of tax evasion.

There are studies on tax evasion, as it relates to the failure to register, failure to remit tax, under reporting on income, and false claims for refunds, all these issues together add up to two to four per cent of GDP. And this is a matter of good enforcement and good revenue administration can go a long way in mobilizing revenue.”

On the sidelines of the Fiscal Monitor press briefing, Fiscal Assistant Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, Era Dabla-Norris, urged Nigeria to cease the practice of relying on central bank financing to bridge budget deficits. She said: “Our research shows that countries like Nigeria have a large untapped tax potential.

This is not something that can be done magically overnight, but definitely over the medium- term expanding tax base by reducing exemptions in value- added tax is reducing tax expenditures, rationalising other types of taxes, and strengthening the quality of your tax institutions are all steps that can be taken to effectively mobilise revenues in a progressive manner.

“And then channel that for priority spending by having appropriate monetary policies in place, doing away with any kind of central bank financing of the budget, and ensuring that policies are working in the same direction. To bring inflation down is needed.” Besides, she added: “Across the world, we’ve seen that fuel subsidies tend to benefit middle- or higher-income groups.

The first is to protect the most vulnerable from the cost-of-living impacts. And there’s a number of targeted programmes that can be ramped up and the poor, the really vulnerable populations protected by a suite of other macroeconomic policies needed to durably bring inflation down. In the case of Nigeria, the revenue- to-GDP ratio is quite low relative to other emerging markets and developing countries.

So, efforts will need to be made to increase revenue collections and to mobilise revenue collections in an inefficient manner.” She noted that tax waivers were hampering revenue shortfalls in Nigeria and other African countries. Meanwhile, Banga, who was recently appointed President of the group, highlighted the bank’s role as a catalyst for fostering inclusive growth across the African continent.

Speaking at a press conference on the meetings, Banga said his tenure would be focused on impactful projects across the globe. He expressed concern about the challenges in facilitating intra-Africa trade, emphasising the importance of African nations engaging in trade with each other. “How do we surmount the unbelievable challenges that exist on the ground in Africa to enable that growth that includes everything from very simple things that people outside don’t understand.

The ability to transport goods across African borders within Africa is unbelievably complicated,” he said. “It is cheaper to take something from an African country to a completely distant offshore port to bring it back to an African country than it is to move the produce or that product from one African country to the other across their own borders on the continent. That has everything to do with logistics. Not just that, but also to do with the simplicity of documentation across borders.

“There is so much work to be done that there is the African Free Trade Commission that the bank is an active supporter of. I have said this to African finance ministers, I believe this topic deserves much more attention. You cannot solve it for the continent as a whole, but you can solve it by starting with smaller regions looking at how you could promote intra-regional trade in Africa.”

Ajay, who assumed the role of President of the World Bank Group in June this year, laid out his vision for the bank. He said that the aim was to construct a larger, forward-looking institution that is oriented towards development. “I am trying to move the bank from being evaluated on dollars on projects funded to being evaluated on output on im- pact, meaning how many went to school because of the schools we built, how many people got a better job than earlier because of the skilling institute that they were able to attend because of the cooperation we put in,” he explained.

“How many carbon emissions were awarded because the work we did, how many private sector dollars got crowded for every dollar we put in as compared to how many projects and how many dollars we put in. Kind of move to an output rather than input and that will be really important for Africa,” he added. Besides, he said there were other issues from the basics of education and healthcare, including skilling institutes as the children grow so they get a chance to be skilled appropriately for the kind of jobs that could be created in that country.

“That is another thing to be done,” he said. “In the middle of all these is the challenges of climate and pandemics. “It is not just the access to vaccines that we all unfortunately saw first-hand during the Covid situation, I believe the correct long term answer for access to medication and devices in Africa, is for making those things in Africa for Africa. You need the technology and the partnerships of manufacturers and other pharma companies to come in here.”