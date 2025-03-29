IMF To FG: Prioritise cash transfers to vulnerable households

Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again urged the Federal Government to speed up the completion of its cash transfer programme to vulnerable households.

The Director of the IMF’s Communications Department, Julie Kozack, gave the advice while responding to questions during a recent press briefing held by the Bretton Woods institution.

She said that, while the IMF welcomes government’s policies to stabilise the economy and promote growth, ensuring the completion of cash transfers to vulnerable households, she added that “is an important priority for Nigeria, as is improving revenue mobilization domestically.

“The authorities’ policies to stabilize the economy and to promote growth are welcome, and they will, of course, need to be accompanied by targeted social transfers to support the most vulnerable populations.

“We do recognise the extremely difficult situation that many Nigerians face. And for that reason, I just want to emphasise that completing the rollout of cash transfers to vulnerable households is an important priority for Nigeria, as is improving revenue mobilisation domestically.”

Kozack disclosed that the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, had visited Nigeria earlier in the month, during which she held meetings with key government officials, including Finance Minister, Mr. Wale Edun and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, as well as civil society groups and private sector leaders.

She further said that during the two-day visit to Abuja and Lagos, Gopinath also engaged with civil society organisations, private sector leaders and students at the University of Lagos, adding that IMF staff plan to travel to Nigeria next week in preparation for the 2025 Article IV Consultation, which is IMF’s regular review of Nigeria’s economic and financial policies.

According to her, the IMF will provide more updates on Nigeria when the team concludes its mission.

