IMF To FG: Factor Climate Change Policies Into National Economic Framework

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants both the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to play active roles in addressing climate change by integrating climate policies into the nation’s economic frameworks.

Vimal Thakoor, Fund’s Advisor, Macroeconomics and Climate advised at the Africa Training Institute/ IMF (ATI/IMF) workshop on climate change and macro-financial Policies in Abuja on Monday.

According to Vimal Thakoor, “there is a big role for ministries of Finance and central banks to play. A lot has to do with the integration of climate policies into economic frameworks.

“Once the Ministry of Environment has identified an economic policy, a climate policy, you want to ensure that the resources are available to finance that policy. The budget allocates these resources so that the policies can be implemented to build resilience.

At the level of the Central Bank, Vimal Thakoor noted that climate change can have a negative impact on the stability of the economy through inflation and instability in the financial sector.

He stated that the Central Bank, which is responsible for managing monetary policy, needs to be aware of these risks to develop policies that mitigate the potential negative effects and maintain stability in the economy.

By taking measures to address climate change risks, the Central Bank he said can help ensure both price and financial stability in the long run.

According to him, “climate change poses risks to price and financial stability, and being cognizant of these risks will allow the Central Bank to better formulate policies that promote both price and financial stability.

The IMF Resident Advisor on Macroeconomics and Climate admitted that “the pace at which countries can implement climate policies varies due to factors like capacity and access to financing. Access to financing is particularly crucial, and securing funds is essential for accelerating climate policy implementation”.

Earlier, the Director of AFRITAC West 2, Eva Jenkner said countries need to integrate climate change considerations into their economic policies by understanding climate risks, tailoring policies for resilience, and ensuring that climate policies align with fiscal and debt sustainability goals. “Inadequate climate action can lead to high costs in the long term,” she said.

She said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is already scaling up its engagement with member countries on addressing the macroeconomic dimensions of climate change. This includes supporting policy reforms that enhance resilience, especially through the creation of The Resilience and Sustainability Trust which is a tool to support these efforts.

Dealing with climate change she added requires global coordination. “Large emitters must reduce their carbon footprint, and global cooperation is needed to support the transition to a low-carbon economy and help vulnerable countries build resilience. This cooperation includes financing and technology transfer” she said.