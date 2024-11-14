IMF, The Imperial ‘Assassin’ And Neocolonial States

Share

The International Monetary Fund is a creation of international law alongside other international institutions such as the World Bank, International Court of Justice and such others that were established after the 2nd World War.

Essentially, the Bretton woods Conference held in July 1944 and attended by 44 countries had signed for the founding of the United Nations Organisation and approved the creation of the Bretton woods institutions namely; the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development otherwise called the World Bank.

These two institutions were charged with the responsibilities of promoting international monetary cooperation, regulation of exchange rates and providing credit facility to member states.

At the commencement of their operations in 1945-7 all member-states subscribed to its operating fund but at present USA, UK, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and Sweden commitment to lend further funds if the need calls for such measure.

While the IMF regulates international exchange rates and promotes international financial stability the World Bank lends money to member-states for their investment needs, foreign trade commitments and repayment of debts.

The World Bank, even though an institutional facility is a profit-making organsation, and so it is self-sustaining organisation.

So, if these are the objects of these two key world economic and financial system organisations where and when did they derail to the point of being derogatorily described by Africa’s foremost statesman, Kwame Nkrumah as the world’s economic and financial “assassin.”

Like all good intentions, especially in the international diplomatic arena, these two great institutions bore the good intentions of the victorious allies that defeated German Nazism and it stood for in the 2nd World War.

The victorious allies led by the United States did not want to repeat the mistake Britain and France made after the cessation of hostilities in the 1st World War in 1919 when Germany was subjected to the worst war reparations in modern history as the two leading allies (Britain and France) made Germany to lose its rich regions of Alsace-Lorraine to France while Britain exacted crippling war reparations that subverted Germany’s national economy.

It was largely these humiliating war reparations that Germany swore to a rematch which was taken up by Adolf Hitler between 1936 and 1939.

Of course, the United States even though being instrumental to British and France and other allied powers’ victory over Germany in the First World War did not count it worthy to dabble into what it considered European geopolitics and international competition for world resources especially in the scramble for Africa and Asia for colonies and trade which directly and primarily led to the First World War.

In 1919, USA was not ready for imperialism. It (USA) was still contented with its prosperity to gamble at the world stage for relevance.

However, at the outset of 2nd World War, the USA was not keen on joining the fray at the European theatre even though it was monitoring the trends and that of course with its own diplomatic biases especially as it has always despite its historical circumstances of British colonialism, its revolution and war of independence from Britain regarded Britain as its mother-country and ally.

So, it carried on with its non-interference until German U-boat-submarines posed sufficient menace to its international commerce and added to Japanese geopolitical interest in Hawail drew it into the conflict and that settled its participation.

Deploying its novel weapon of atomic bonb against Japan the World War II ended with the USA as the undisputed sole World power. As the sole world power, USA was forced into the global stage to assume position its founding fathers detested and that was imperialism.

So, from 1945 and even before then as we saw in the Bretton woods conference of July 1944, the USA led the new world order. It was as the leader of the new world order that these two new international institutions, the IMF and the World Bank emerged to play the roles earlier stated.

But intentions usually turn out to be the opposite of the real action. And so these two institutions (IMF and World Bank) created to help restore the economic health of the world and help restore sanity in economic and financial ecosystem found themselves being turned as instrument of advancing and entrenching imperialism of some sorts.

As the United Nations Organisation led by USA had already resolved to abolish imperialism and colonialism that brought the world to two world wars, Britain and all colonialists were forced to free these colonies. But nature eschew vacuum.

It is for poor and weak states to learn lessons and discipline themselves by staying away from financial recklessness

The vacuum left by abolished colonial culture must be filled somehow by another system and that was how the new weak and poor states were colonially set free but the colonialists which designed a new system of indirect colonialism which even though released from direct control and responsibility over erstwhile colonials restored their influence and control through a web of international diplomatic and legal strictures. The existence of this new imperialism was first discovered by Kwame Nkrumah in a 1965 book entitled

‘Neo-colonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism’ with its classic submission that it is worse because neocolonial powers exercise power without responsibility and those subjected to it are exploited without redress. Nkrumah in his further analysis of neocolonialism identified the IMF as the vilest of instruments for perpetrating neocolonialism hence he called it the ‘assassin’.

IMF being an international institution may not be purposed for evil but rather for good. But in applying the system’s principles of operation, evil may result. Essentially, poor and weak states are the helpless customers subjected to the rigours of international financial system and monetary policies.

Largely, it is the indiscipline and corrupted economic and political system of these weak and poor states that make the IMF relevant. Nigeria’s dalliance with IMF started with the Babangida’s administration in 1985 after he sacked General Buhari and inherited a near comatose state that has been ravaged by corruption and financial indisciple of Shagari presidency.

Babayida wanted to take IMF loan as advised by IMF-groomed technocrats (Kalu Idika Kalu) but public opinion drowned the idea forcing him to accept the conditionalities without the loan hence the so called homegrown structural Adjustment program(SAP) which devalued the Naira thereby laying it open to distortions.

From thence forth, Nigeria’s currency became plaything in the shark infested international financial system as it plunged from its 1980-1983 80k to one USA dollars to its present near N2000 to the Dollar and steadily it has become a poor store of value and exchange.

The world financial system is governed by dynamics of neoconialism as Nkrumah discovered and the IMF is merely the attack dog and the economic ‘assassin’ to dispatch undisciplined and poor states into the vortex of the world turbulent system as cannon fodders. It is for poor and weak states to learn lessons and discipline themselves by staying away from financial recklessness and economic and political corruption or else swallow IMF’s poisonous pills.

