IMF Tasks Govts With Strong Foundation For Higher, Durable Growth

A s G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Cape Town, South Africa, the International Monetary Fund! (IMF) has reemphasised the need for governments to craft policies that provide a strong foundation for higher and more durable growth.

Speaking at the meeting, the Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said, with the outlook for growth stuck at its lowest in decades, the central task was to craft policies that provide a strong foundation for higher and more durable growth. said macroeconomic and financial stability must be preserved to enable growth, adding that, to that end, countries must manage multiple pressures: contain short-term risks, rebuild buffers, lift medium-term growth prospects.

For central banks, the focus remains fully restoring price stability, and to do so while supporting activity and employment.

“I would like to thank the Government of South Africa for hosting this week’s G20 meeting, and Minister Godongwana and Governor Kganyago for their leadership in shepherding a focused discussion on our shared global economic challenges.

“There was one resounding common theme I heard during our discussions: the need to reinvigorate global growth in an environment characterized by limited macroeconomic policy space and heightened policy uncertainties.

Against this backdrop, I see important opportunities to advance the reforms needed to deliver lasting global economic prosperity.

“We project global growth at 3.3 percent this year and next—steady but well below historic average and in the context of high public debt levels.

Underlying this, we see divergences widening across economies, with growth in the US stronger and a somewhat more gradual pick up in the EU than previously expected.

In emerging markets and developing economies, growth in 2025 broadly matches last year’s performance.” She said the global disinflation process continued, adding that with the gradual cooling of labor markets and energy prices expected to decline further, headline inflation is projected to continue its trajectory toward central bank targets.

According to her, “at the same time, uncertainty with regard to economic policies is high. Governments around the world are shifting policy priorities.

There are significant policy changes in the United States, in areas such as trade policy, taxation, public spending, immigration, and deregulation, with implications for the U.S. economy and the rest of the world.

Governments in other countries are also adjusting their policies. The combined impacts of possible policy changes are complex and still difficult to assess but will come into clearer view in the months ahead.

“Risks are also diverging. In the short-term, there is some upside potential in the U.S., where positive sentiment could boost activity.

But, overall risks are to the downside for most other economies, including the risk of policy-induced disruptions to the disinflation process or capital outflows from emerging market economies.

“On the fiscal side, most countries need to put public debt on sustainable path and rebuild fiscal buffers.

While mobilizing more domestic revenues is crucial in many countries, it is equally important to promote more efficient public spending.

The two go hand-inhand to ensure that countries have the fiscal space to meet future shocks and provide the basis for higher future growth.”

