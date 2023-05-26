New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IMF Tasks FG…

IMF Tasks FG On Revenue Drive

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) said Nigeria debt position deteriorated because the country’s spending out- strips its earnings. The Fund’s position was relayed by its Nigerian Representatives, Aisen Ari, at Proshare @WebTVng Twitter Space monitored by New Telegraph Abuja. Currently, the country’s public debt is in the neighborhood of N77 trillion from N44.6 trillion in first quarter of 2023, according to Debt Management Office record.

The total debt stock rose to N77 trillion as a result of the N22 trillion Ways and Means loan Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advanced to the government to meet up fiscal deficit challenges. The National Assembly recently endorsed its securitisation. Ari spotted insufficient revenue as critical challenge facing Nigeria in navigating the debt stock. Contributing to the topic, he said: “The government is spending more than the revenue that it is actually getting. It’s as simple as that.”

Read Previous

10th NASS: Reject Executive Interference, Parliamentary Advocates Tell Lawmakers-Elect
Read Next

Osinbajo Takes Shettima On Familiarisation Tour Of Office

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023