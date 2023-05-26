IMF Tasks FG On Revenue Drive

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) said Nigeria debt position deteriorated because the country’s spending out- strips its earnings. The Fund’s position was relayed by its Nigerian Representatives, Aisen Ari, at Proshare @WebTVng Twitter Space monitored by New Telegraph Abuja. Currently, the country’s public debt is in the neighborhood of N77 trillion from N44.6 trillion in first quarter of 2023, according to Debt Management Office record.

The total debt stock rose to N77 trillion as a result of the N22 trillion Ways and Means loan Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advanced to the government to meet up fiscal deficit challenges. The National Assembly recently endorsed its securitisation. Ari spotted insufficient revenue as critical challenge facing Nigeria in navigating the debt stock. Contributing to the topic, he said: “The government is spending more than the revenue that it is actually getting. It’s as simple as that.”