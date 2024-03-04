IMF tackles G20 on eradicating hunger in Nigeria, others

The Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Brazil has again provided an opportunity for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to rally assistance for Nigeria and other developing economies currently facing challenges of hunger and poverty. Giving a direction to the meeting’s agenda, the Managing Director, IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, said Brazil’s G20 agenda highlighted key issues such as inclusion, sustainability, and global governance, with a welcome emphasis on eradicating poverty and hunger. She said this ambitious agenda, which the IMF is working to support, could guide policymakers at this pivotal moment in the global recovery.

Specifically, Georgieva acknowledged that central bankers were rightly focused on finishing the job of bringing inflation back to target, adding that it was especially important for poor families and low-income countries who have been disproportionately hit by high prices. “But the welcome progress on reducing inflation means that the question of when and how much to ease interest rates will need to be carefully considered by major central banks this year.

“As core inflation remains elevated in many countries, and upside risks to inflation remain, policymakers must carefully track underlying inflation developments and avoid easing too soon or too fast. “But where inflation is clearly moving toward target, countries should ensure that interest rates are not kept high for too long. Brazil’s early and resolute response to surging inflation during the pandemic is a good example of how nimble policymaking can pay off. “The Central Bank of Brazil was among the first central banks to raise its policy rate, then loosen policy as inflation fell back toward its target range,” she added.

In tackling debts and deficits, she observed that with in flation cooling and economies better placed to absorb a tighter fiscal stance, the time had come for a renewed focus to rebuild buffers against future shocks, curb the rise of public debt, and create space for new spending priorities. According to her, “waiting could force a painful adjustment later. But, for the benefits to be durable, tightening should proceed at a carefully calibrated pace.

“Finding the right balance is tricky, with higher interest rates and debt-servicing costs straining budgets—leaving less room for countries to provide essential services and invest in people and infrastructure. Any push to bring down debt and deficits should be grounded in credible medium-term fiscal plans. It should also include measures to minimize the impact on poor and vulnerable households while protecting priority investments.

“It’s also vital for countries to continue making important strides in raising revenue and weeding out inefficiencies. Brazil has shown leadership in this area with its historic VAT reform. But many countries are lagging, with scope to broaden their tax base, close loopholes, and improve tax administration. This is why the G20 has asked us to launch a joint initiative with the World Bank to help countries boost domestic-resource mobilisation. “In addition, countries should aim to build more inclusive and transparent tax systems, ensuring the international tax architecture takes into account the interests of developing countries.

“Our work also continues under the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable to come up with procedures to speed debt restructurings and make them more predictable. While progress has been made under the G20 Common Framework, with agreements on debt treatment by official creditors taking less time, faster improvements to the global debt-restructuring architecture may be required.” She pointed out that the G20 had an important opportunity to shift focus from firefighting against successive shocks to a medium-term agenda that supports strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.