IMF, Statistical Community Release New Global Standards For Macroeconomic Statistics

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the seventh edition of the Integrated Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM7).

According to a press release, this new edition provides updated global standards for compiling external sector statistics, including balance of payments and integrated international investment position.

It also highlights key changes in the global economy, such as the increasing economic interconnectedness, digitalization, and innovations in financial markets since the time of the last update of the manual in 2009.

The statement said: “The launch of BPM7 marks the culmination of several years of work by the IMF Statistics Department in consultation with the IMF Committee on Balance of Payments Statistics (BOPCOM), with support from the global balance of payments (BOP) community of statisticians and users.

BPM7 serves as a key framework for member countries, guiding the preparation of internationally comparable statistics and the production of highquality data that reflects economic realities.”

The release of BPM7 coincides with the release of the updated System of National Accounts, 2025 (2025 SNA) which was adopted by the United Nations Statistical Commission on March 5, 2025.

“The Government Finance Statistics Manual 2014 and Monetary and Financial Statistics Manual and Compilation Guide 2016 will also be revised in the near term to maintain their harmonization with the two updated standards.

This uniform set of statistical methodologies ensures policymakers can make well-informed, data-driven decisions.

