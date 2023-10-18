IMF: South Africa may overtake Nigeria as continent’s biggest economy

South Africa is set to briefly overtake Nigeria and Egypt as the continent’s largest economy next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected. According to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is forecast to reach $401 billion, based on current prices in 2024, compared with Nigeria’s $395 billion and Egypt’s $358 billion.

However, the IMF report indicates that South Africa is expected to only hold the top spot for a year before it once again loses it to Nigeria, and then fall to third place behind Egypt in 2026.

While IMF data shows Nigeria’s economy has eclipsed South Africa’s since 2018, the nation’s fortunes have nose-dived along with a decline in production of oil and it has been grappling with runaway inflation and a plunge in the value of the naira.

President Bola Tinubu had announced significant policy changes aimed at getting the country’s finances back on track since he assumed office at the end of May, including revamping the foreign-exchange system, scrapping costly fuelsubsidies and taking steps to address dollar shortages and boost tax revenue.

The IMF said that while those measures are causing initial hardship among Nigerians, they were expected to increasingly pay dividends going forward.

The Bretton Woods institution sees Nigeria’s GDP expanding 3.1 per cent next year, compared with 2.9 per cent in 2023. It projects that South Africa’s economy will expand 0.9 per cent this year and 1.8 per cent in 2024, with the potential to expand 2.5 per cent to three per cent faster should the country improve the power situation, tackle logistic bottlenecks and institute other reforms.

For Egypt, the IMF noted that the North African country had devalued its currency three times since early 2022 as it confronts a foreign-exchange crunch, with its currency, the pound, losing almost half its value against the dollar.

The Egyptian government secured a $3 billion IMF package last year that requires a more flexible exchange rate, a move it’s only likely to undertake after December elections in which President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seeking to extend his rule until 2030.

The delay has stalled IMF reviews that were initially scheduled for March and September. Successful appraisals could unlock about $700 million in postponed loan tranches, give Egypt access to a $1.3 billion resilience fund and potentially spur major Gulf investments.

The implementation of a reform agenda could result in an economic growth rate of five per cent or more from 2026 for Egypt, according to the IMF. In her reaction to the IMF’s forecast for Africa, Africa economist, Yvonne Mhango, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “We believe the IMF’s projections reflects where it believes meaningful reforms will take place.

“South Africa’s transient emergence as Africa’s largest economy in 2024 is mainly due to the shrinking of Nigeria and Egypt’s GDP in dollar terms, following sharp currency devaluations. However, the long-term trajectory shows Nigeria and Egypt regaining their top spots, with the former taking a strong lead.

“For Nigeria to realise the GDP expansion projected by the IMF, we think oil output must be restored to its potential; insecurity needs tackled; and the bottlenecks in the power sector addressed.”