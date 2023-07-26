IMF retains Nigeria’s 2023 growth forecast at 3.2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained the 3.2 per cent forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth in 2023 that it announced in April. The Fund, which disclosed this in its July Update World Economic Outlook (WEO) report entitled, “Near-Term Resilience, Persistent Challenges,” released yesterday, also retained its economic growth outlook for the country next year at the 3.0 per cent that it forecast in its WEO April Update. However, the Bretton Woods institution, which lowered its projection for sub-Saharan economic growth in 2023 by 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 per cent, from its 3.6 per cent forecast for the region in April, raised its outlook for global economic growth in 2023 by 0.2 percentage points to 3.0 per cent even as it left its projection for world output in 2024 unchanged, also at 3.0 per cent.

In April, the IMF had forecast that global growth was expected to decline from 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.8 per cent this year and expand three per cent in 2024. The IMF said: “In subSaharan Africa, growth is projected to decline to 3.5 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 4.1 per cent in 2024. Growth in Nigeria in 2023 and 2024 is projected to gradually decline, in line with April projections, reflecting security issues in the oil sector. “In South Africa, growth is expected to decline to 0.3 per cent in 2023, with the decline reflecting power shortages, although the forecast has been revised upward by 0.2 percentage point since the April 2023 WEO, on account of resilience in services activity in the first quarter.”

On global growth, the Fund said: “Global growth is projected to fall from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3.0 per cent in both 2023 and 2024 on an annual average basis . Compared with projections in the April 2023 WEO, growth has been upgraded by 0.2 percentage point for 2023, with no change for 2024. “The forecast for 2023– 24 remains well below the historical (2000–19) annual average of 3.8 per cent. It is also below the historical average across broad income groups, in overall GDP as well as per capita GDP terms. “Advanced economies continue to drive the decline in growth from 2022 to 2023, with weaker manufacturing, as well as idiosyncratic factors, offsetting stronger services activity.

In emerging market and developing economies, the growth outlook is broadly stable for 2023 and 2024, although with notable shifts across regions. “On a year-over-year basis, global growth bottomed out in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, in some major economies, it is not expected to bottom out before the second half of 2023.”According to the IMF, world trade growth is expected to decline from 5.2 per cent in 2022 to 2.0 per cent in 2023, before rising to 3.7 per cent in 2024, well below the 2000–19 average of 4.9 per cent.