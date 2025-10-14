IMF Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth Rate Forecast To 3.9%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, reviewed its forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth rate to 3.9 per cent in 2025 and 4.2% in 2026.

The revised figures were announced during the launch of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) 2025 at the ongoing World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

New Telegraph gathered that the projection is an upgrade from the IMF’s initial estimate of 3.4 per cent in July 2025

However, the latest report reflects a 0.5 percentage point increase, signalling renewed confidence in the country’s reform-driven economic recovery.

Also, the Fund projected that the Nigerian economy would grow by 4.2% in 2026, an improvement from the 3.2% it predicted in July.

The Fund’s updated projection places Nigeria ahead of South Africa but slightly below the broader Sub-Saharan African regional average.

According to the report, South Africa’s growth forecast was raised marginally from 1.0 to 1.1 per cent for 2025 but revised downward from 1.3 to 1.2 per cent for 2026. Meanwhile, Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth outlook improved from 4.0 to 4.1 per cent for 2025 and from 4.3 to 4.4 per cent for 2026.