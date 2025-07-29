IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 3.4%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its economic growth forecast for Nigeria in 2025 to 3.4 percent, up from the 3.0 percent it projected in April.

This was disclosed in an update to the IMF’s flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on Tuesday, titled “Global Economy: Tenuous Resilience Amid Persistent Uncertainty.” The Fund also upgraded Nigeria’s 2026 growth projection to 3.2 percent, from its earlier forecast of 2.7 percent.

Similarly, the IMF revised upward its growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa, projecting 4.0 percent for 2025 and 4.3 percent for 2026—compared to the April WEO’s 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

These upgrades reflect the Fund’s more optimistic outlook, which also saw global growth projections raised to 3.0 percent for 2025 and 3.1 percent for 2026.

According to the IMF: “Global growth is projected at 3.0 percent for 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026. The forecast for 2025 is 0.2 percentage point higher than the April 2025 WEO, and 0.1 percentage point higher for 2026. This reflects stronger-than-expected front-loading in anticipation of higher tariffs; lower average effective U.S. tariff rates than announced in April; an improvement in financial conditions, including due to a weaker U.S. dollar; and fiscal expansion in some major jurisdictions.”

The report further noted that global headline inflation is expected to decline to 4.2 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026 roughly in line with earlier projections. However, it emphasized varying trends across countries, with inflation expected to remain above target in the United States but more subdued in other large economies.

Despite the positive revisions, the IMF warned that risks to the global outlook remain tilted to the downside. It cautioned that a rebound in tariff rates or prolonged geopolitical tensions could undermine growth, raise commodity prices, and tighten financial conditions.

“Larger fiscal deficits or increased risk aversion could raise long-term interest rates and reignite volatility in financial markets,” it added.

“On the upside, global growth could be lifted if trade negotiations lead to a predictable framework and to a decline in tariffs. Policies need to bring confidence, predictability, and sustainability by calming tensions, preserving price and financial stability, restoring fiscal buffers, and implementing much-needed structural reforms.”

Commenting on the report, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas noted:

“The world economy is still hurting, and it’s going to continue hurting with tariffs at that level, even though it’s not as bad as it could have been.”

He explained that the upgraded 2025 outlook was buoyed by “a tremendous amount” of front-loading by businesses trying to beat the tariffs, but warned that this momentum would not last.

“That is going to fade away. That’s going to be a drag on economic activity in the second half of the year and into 2026. There is going to be pay-back for that front-loading and that’s one of the risks we face,” he said.

Gourinchas added that U.S. consumer prices were starting to edge higher, indicating that tariffs were likely to remain elevated.

“The underlying tariff is much higher than it was back in January or February. If that stays, it will weigh on growth going forward, contributing to a really lackluster global performance.”