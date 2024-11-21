IMF President Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Share

The President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva has expressed strong backing for the economic reforms of the Nigerian government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Georgieva gave this assurance on Wednesday during her meeting with President Tinubu and his team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The meeting is part of President Tinubu’s engagements on the sidelines of the G20 Summit as he continues to maximize the summit to strengthen Nigeria’s global partnerships.

READ ALSO:

Georgieva commended the administration’s commitment to transformative economic policies aimed at addressing structural challenges and fostering sustainable development.

This pledge of support from the IMF is an indication of the international community’s recognition of Nigeria’s reform agenda.

This is inclusive of measures to stabilize the economy, attract foreign investment, and improve fiscal management.

It would be recalled that Tinubu arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

The President, who arrived on Sunday at 11.03 p.m. local time (Monday 3.03 a.m. Nigerian time), was received by Amb. Breno Costa in the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

As Nigeria navigates its economic challenges, the IMF’s support is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering confidence among international investors and aiding the country’s recovery and growth strategies.

Share

Please follow and like us: