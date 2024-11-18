IMF, Others Partner Benin To Establish Climate Finance Platform

Share

The Government of the Republic of Benin, together with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), other international financial institutions and development partners (DPs), last Friday, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, unveiled an ambitious vision for climate action.

According to a statement by the IMF “this new suite of initiatives that include carbon monetisation mechanism, enhanced credit instruments, common policy matrix, and innovative financing signals Benin’s commitment to unlocking climate finance and catalysing meaningful change.

“This framework aims to mobilise both public and private sector resources to address Benin’s climate adaptation and mitigation priorities, supporting the nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), while preserving debt sustainability within the country’s overall macroeconomic policy framework.”

Commenting on the partnership, Senior Minister, Minister of Economy and Finances of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, said: “With strong support from our partners at the July IMF and World Bank Group Climate Financing Round Table in Cotonou, Benin, is transforming climate goals into action.

“Leveraging our experience in international capital markets, such as our 2021 SDG bond framework, we aim to catalyze private investment to drive climate action.

By harnessing innovative financing, we are materialising our ambitions into concrete results, advancing both adaptation and mitigation. It is a commitment to a sustainable, resilient future that will resonate beyond Benin’s borders (for the greater benefit of our planet)” The IMF said: “Benin has a proven track record on climate policies and climate financing in the region.

Its funding strategy includes $1.4 billion from the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA) and an additional $200 million from the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) approved by the IMF in December 2023 supporting the authorities’ ambitious climate change reform.

