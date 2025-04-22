IMF: Nigeria’s Eurobond Return Shows Renewed Investor Confidence

Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Nigeria’s return to the international debt market in late 2024 marked a notable shift in investor sentiment towards frontier economies, buoyed by the bold macroeconomic reforms and improved credit profiles implemented by the Federal Government.

Also, The Fund yesterday at the ongoing 2025 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World projected that Nigeria’s inflation may hit 37 per cent in 2026.

Similarly, it noted that the drop in demand for Nigeria’s oil posed a challenge to both her revenue and sovereign risk.

These developments came on a day Nigeria’s economic growth projections for 2025 and 2026 were revised downwards.

Meanwhile, in a report released yesterday, Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR), commended Nigeria’s return to the international debt market in late 2024.

Commenting on sub-Saharan Africa, it noted: “Growth is expected to decline slightly from four per cent in 2024 to 3.8 per cent in 2025 and recover modestly in 2026, lifting to 4.2 per cent.

,,”Among the larger economies, the growth forecast in Nigeria is revised downward by 0.2 percentage point for 2025 and 0.3 percentage point for 2026, owing to lower oil prices.”

It added that Inflation remained a significant hurdle for Nigeria. Consumer prices surged by 33.2 per cent in 2024 while it projects 26.5 for 2025 and 37 per cent for 2026.

“Projections suggest a decline to 13.3 per cent in 2025 and a further slight decrease to 12.9 per cent in 2026 for sub-Saharan Africa overall.

On a more positive note, it said that Nigeria’s current account balance is projected to show a surplus, although declining from 9.1 per cent of GDP in 2024 to 6.9 per cent in 2025 and 5.2 per cent in 2026.

“This surplus offers some protection against external economic shocks for Nigeria.

Looking at the broader SSA region, growth is expected to decline slightly from 4.0 per cent in 2024 to 3.8 per cent in 2025 before a modest recovery to 4.2 per cent in 2026.

It, however, noted: “Sovereign eurobond spreads for frontier economies narrowed in 2024 and at the start of 2025, with macro financial reforms, progress on debt restructuring, and credit rating upgrades in several countries all having contributed to this narrowing.

“Examples include progress on debt restructuring in Ethiopia and Ghana, and foreign exchange market reforms in Nigeria.

“Frontier economies were able to issue foreign currency debt at relatively modest yields, with total issuance during the first quarter of this year amounting to roughly half of total issuance in 2024.

“Nigeria returned to the Eurobond market in late 2024 for the first time since 2022 and Egypt returned in January 2025 for the first time since early 2023.”

The Fund also commended Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic reforms, particularly its foreign exchange liberalisation, as contributing to improved investor sentiment.

However, the Fund also cautioned that growing volatility in global financial markets may pose renewed challenges for the West African economy.

Speaking at G-24 press briefing, First Vice-Chair and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, commended the IMF for standing ready to providing safety net and helping countries navigate outcomes of the global uncertainties triggered by the U.S. tariffs and fall in the international prices of oil.

Edun said: “IMF continue to encourage good policy making, to encourage resilience, building of resilience, building of buffers, and effectively stay in the course for those who actually on a path to growth, development and reduction in poverty.”

Director, G-24 Secretariat: Iyabo Masha, said: “We believe that the organizations are very useful, and the usefulness is very much appreciated, and so we don’t have any uncertainty about the continued relevance.

And we do hope that whatever actions countries are taking, the advanced economies are taking, they will factor into their decision the very good usefulness of these organisations.”

