IMF: Nigeria’s Economic Policies Too Loose To Support Naira

Nigeria’s loose fiscal and monetary policies are creating excess liquidity, making it difficult for the naira to stabilise against the dollar, two months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allowed the currency to trade freely, Bloomberg reported the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as saying yesterday.

According to the news agency, resident representative for the IMF in Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the central bank transfers to the government were increasing the naira in circulation, depressing interest rates, discouraging savings and deterring the dollar inflows that could boost naira stability. He was quoted as saying: “There are too many naira running after insufficient foreign exchange. The supply of foreign exchange may take some time (to build up).”

The CBN eased foreign exchange controls in mid-June as it sought to simplify its exchange-rate regime and kick-start dollar flows. That led to a 40 percent plunge in the official rate and persistent volatility, with the naira trading between about N750 and N800 a dollar over the last month. Also, the spread between the official and parallel market rates has widened again, reaching 18 percent, the high- est since mid-June when the currency was allowed to trade more freely.

The volatility seen in the naira is likely to continue for a longer period, Aisen said. Even though the CBN has implemented the longest cycle of monetary tightening in years, raising the benchmark monetary policy rate by more than 700 basis points since May, interest rates still need to go higher, Aisen said. “Take the treasury bill rates, take all the other rates, it’s very difficult to give the naira a fighting chance,” he said.

Nigeria sold N80 billion ($103.28 million) of 362-day short-term papers on Thursday at a yield of 14.49 percent, far below the benchmark rate of 18.75 percent. Earlier on Wednesday, the CBN issued N148 billion ($193 million) of a 364-day treasury bill at a yield of 9.8 percent. The implementation of President Tinubu’s reforms since taking office on May 29 this year has led to a rally in dollar bonds and boosted the stock market to a 15-year high.

The country’s credit outlook was upgraded to stable from negative by S&P Global Ratings this week, but has done little to boost supply of foreign exchange. While it’s important to seek growth, the government needs to check money supply for the stability of the exchange rate and the economy, which can take 18 months to achieve, Aisen said. “You need additional macroeconomic tightening of fiscal and monetary policies to be able to give a chance to the naira and stabilize the economy,” he said.