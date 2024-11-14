IMF: Nigeria, Others’ Surging Youth Population Demands Rapid Job Creation

Share

As global labour markets brace for rising retirements and ageing populations, Sub-Saha – ran Africa faces the opposite challenge: a youth boom that demands rapid job creation, according to a blog post by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) latest blog post.

By 2030, half of all new global labour force entrants will hail from this region, requiring as many as 15 million new jobs annually to accommodate them, the IMF team wrote on the blog post.

This projection underscores a pressing need for sustainable employment solutions across Africa, especially in fragile, low-income countries where the demand is most intense.

The job creation challenge is particularly acute for Sub-Saharan Africa’s most vulnerable economies, including conflictaffected and fragile states. These countries represent nearly 80% of the region’s annual job demand yet continue to lag in creating sufficient employment opportunities.

Youth populations in countries like Niger, where fertility rates remain high, are still growing, and job requirements are expected to escalate. With Niger’s youth population expected to peak only in 2058, the country will need to create 650,000 jobs annually for the next three decades to meet demand.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s informal sector currently absorbs much of the region’s labour force, yet informal jobs often trap workers in subsistencelevel income and instability.

The IMF report highlights the need for strategic interventions to transform informal employment into a gateway to formalized, higher-paying roles. Policies designed to raise productivity in the informal sector—such as targeted skills training, improved financial access, and support for transitioning to formal employment—are seen as vital steps to fostering economic growth and empowering youth and women, who often face added barriers to entry in formal markets.

Creating conditions for job growth in high-productivity sectors such as manufacturing and modern services remains a key strategy. Given limited fiscal space, the IMF suggests that governments prioritize cross-sector policies that promote market competition and efficient infrastructure investments.

