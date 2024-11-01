IMF: Nigeria, Others Falling Behind In Mobile Money Registrations

Share

Although there is evidence of a steady increase in the number of mobile money accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa, countries such as, Nigeria, South Africa, Chad, Angola and Niger, are reporting lower than expected registration rates despite their several years of mobile money market activity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The Fund, which stated this in the latest edition of its Financial Access Survey (FAS) report, released on Thursday, also said: “The number of mobile and internet banking transactions per 100 adults has increased in recent years in all regions, except sub-Saharan Africa, where it experienced a slight decline from an already low base.”

Specifically, the report said: “Evidence from sub-Saharan Africa shows a steady increase in the number of mobile money accounts as mobile money markets mature, irrespective of a country’s income level.

In low-in – come African economies with at least 10 years of mobile money operations, there is an average of 0.5 mobile money accounts per adult.

“In most lower and upper middle-income economies with similarly mature markets, the average adult holds at least one mobile money account.

Upper middle-income economies such as Botswana and Namibia show even higher penetration rates, with an average of two accounts per adult.

“However, exceptions exist, including South Africa, Chad, Nigeria, Angola, and Niger, which report lower than expected registration rates despite several years of mobile money market activity.”

Similarly, the report stated that the adoption of debit and credit cards has significantly increased across nearly all regions, except for sub-Saharan Africa.

“The surge in popularity of debit and credit cards can likely be attributed to the rise of digital wallets, which securely store card information electronically, facilitating easier and safer transactions.

In 2023, the global usage of debit cards surpassed that of credit cards, with emerging and developing Asia at the forefront of debit card adoption, while advanced economies led credit card usage.”

