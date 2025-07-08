IMF: Nigeria Needs Stronger Growth To Lift Millions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Nigeria needs “stronger and more sustained growth to lift millions of people out of poverty and food insecurity.”

In a write-up released yesterday, which is based on its recent Staff Report for the 2025 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, the Fund said that while reforms implemented by the Federal Government over the last two years, “are starting to show results,” the country still faces significant challenges.

According to the IMF, “inflation still exceeds 20 percent. Poor infrastructure, especially for electricity, inhibits economic activity. Poverty and food insecurity remain high.

Nigeria lacks an effective social safety net to cushion the impact of shocks on the most vulnerable. “In addition, the global environment is posing new challenges with elevated uncertainty and high borrowing costs.

Nigeria is especially affected by volatile international oil prices since oil revenues account for a large proportion of government revenues—a figure that stood at 30 per cent in 2024.”

The Bretton Woods institution recommended that to address these challenges, Nigeria should focus on three key priorities: achieving stronger and more sustained growth to lift millions of people out of poverty and food insecurity; designing an effective budget framework and increasing domestic revenues.

Specifically, the IMF stated: “First, the country needs stronger and more sustained growth to lift millions of people out of poverty and food insecurity, which is what the authorities are focusing on.

This does not happen overnight. In the meantime, making growth more inclusive also requires scaling up the existing cash transfer system.