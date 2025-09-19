IMF Names Bessent’s Chief Of Staff, Katz, To No. 2 Post

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, proposed yesterday that Dan Katz, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent’s Chief of Staff and point person in China, be appointed to fill the Fund’s No. 2 post, according to a statement released by the Bretton Woods institution.

Analysts noted that the move places a key Trump administration insider into an influential position within the global crisis lender as Bessent calls on the IMF to abandon climate and gender projects and focus solely on its core financial stability mission while taking a tougher stance on China’s “distortive” economic practices.

Katz, who would have a key role in developing IMF policies and lending negotiations, served as the principal adviser to Bessent on a wide range of domestic and international matters, the IMF said, including a new USUkraine economic partnership and on negotiations with China.

In nominating Katz to be first Deputy Managing Director, IMF MD, Kristalina Georgieva, said: “Dan is known to his colleagues for his passion for policy work, particularly the intersection of economic policy and international relations. He is highly respected for his solution-oriented approach, collaborative leadership style, and willingness to bring fresh perspectives to difficult issues.”

Katz replaces Gita Gopinath, who returned to Harvard University at the end of August. His appointment is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Bessent, who controls dominant US shareholdings in the IMF and the World Bank, called in April for the institutions to refocus to their core missions, saying they were suffering from “mission creep” into climate, gender and social equality issues as global imbalances increased.

He said the IMF must be a “brutal truth teller” about countries’ economic policies and say no to those that fail to implement economic reforms. A Goldman Sachs alumnus, Katz has helped to organize four rounds of in-person negotiations between Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, including this week’s talks on TikTok in Madrid.