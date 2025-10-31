IMF: Mobile Money Growth Surpassing Traditional Banking In Nigeria, Others

Mobile money accounts are growing faster than traditional deposit accounts in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

According to the 2025 Financial Access Survey (FAS) released by the IMF, late on Wednesday, digital transactions, including mobile money, and mobile and internet banking, have surged in emerging and developing economies, “increasing from 55 transactions per adult in 2017 to 251 per adult by 2024.”

“This growth has been especially strong in sub-Saharan Africa, where mobile money has brought millions of unbanked people into the formal financial system without requiring traditional bank accounts,” the report said. “Mobile money accounts are now growing faster than traditional deposit accounts across the region and have exceeded traditional banking in multiple economies.

“These services offer rural households secure ways to save money, transfer funds, and pay bills. Digital payments have also transformed remittances, with digital flows rising from 13 per cent in 2019 to 46 per cent by 2024, reducing costs for migrants sending money home,” it added.

The report further said that apart from payments, fintech lending is reshaping credit markets globally. It cited industry data from sources including Statista, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), which shows that services hit $350 billion in transaction value in 2024, while peer-to-peer and marketplace lending facilitated $62 billion in transactions.

According to the report, fintech lending in sub-Saharan Africa targeting micro and small enterprises, surged from 13 per cent to 88 per cent of overall fintech funding between 2020 and 2023.

“In emerging markets, fintech lenders are increasingly serving retail borrowers previously excluded from traditional finance, with significant portions of their loan portfolios directed toward young and rural populations.

“In some advanced economies, fintech companies have surpassed traditional financial institutions in issuing unsecured personal loans, demonstrating fintech’s expanding market presence,” it stated.