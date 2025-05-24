IMF Loan Repayment: Tinubu ‘Seyi’

Share

There are moments in history that pass unnoticed, victories hidden in the folds of pragmatism, milestones that arrive without fanfare. Nigeria’s full repayment of its $3.4 billion IMF debt is one such moment – a triumph that ought to command recognition yet lingers in obscurity, shrouded by cynicism and overshadowed by the relentless hum of daily struggles. And yet, as if the universe had crafted the perfect irony, this achievement carries an unintentional poetic twist.

Tinubu’s beloved son is named Seyi. In Yoruba, Seyi means “did this.” Nigeria did this. Tinubu Seyi – whether by coincidence or cosmic design, the name itself encapsulates the moment. Financial emancipation has been achieved, debt servitude relinquished, and for once, the economy aligns with destiny. If ever there were a time for Nigeria to take a victory lap, it would be now. But rather than celebrations, there is silence – deafening, perplexing, almost tragic in its failure to grasp the magnitude of what has transpired.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday delivered a sobering verdict on the state of African economies. According to Arise TV and as reported by ThisDay, Africa is experiencing its worst debt crisis in 80 years, with twenty of the thirty-nine nations eligible for concessional borrowing either on the brink of collapse or already drowning in financial distress. The spectre of mounting debt haunts the continent, threatening to ensnare economies in perpetual cycles of dependency. This context sharpens the significance of Nigeria’s escape from IMF obligations. While others struggle beneath the weight of external debt, Nigeria has slipped free, demonstrating that disciplined governance can indeed yield fiscal liberation rather than perpetual servitude. The repayment of IMF debt is not merely a technical exercise; it is a statement, an assertion of sovereignty that defies the expectations placed upon developing economies.

This achievement is far removed from the debt forgiveness Nigeria received in 2005. Then, the Paris Club’s mercy was welcomed as a miracle, a reprieve that turned into a national prayer point, preached from pulpits, absorbed into collective optimism. It was celebrated not as a triumph of policy but as an act of divine intervention, reinforcing the notion that Nigeria’s escape from financial bondage required external benevolence. This time, however, the country has met its obligations not through supplication but through calculated economic stewardship. Nigeria has freed itself from IMF constraints, not through pleas for leniency but through strategy, foresight, and leadership determined to carve out a credible financial future.

The silence surrounding this feat is baffling. Where are the accolades for a government that has extricated Nigeria from the grip of IMF debt? The lack of widespread recognition suggests that many still fail to understand the deeper implications of this accomplishment, viewing it merely as the clearing of an account rather than the broader assertion of Nigeria’s financial strength. Perhaps it is because the narrative surrounding debt in Africa has long been framed around external assistance rather than self-reliance. A nation is praised when debt is forgiven, but when it pays its dues in full, the world barely blinks. It is a disservice to African economies that the language of victory remains tethered to dependency rather than discipline.

This repayment carries far-reaching macroeconomic consequences, sending a powerful signal to global investors who monitor debt repayment patterns as an indicator of financial stability. A nation that honours its obligations is seen as fiscally responsible, making it more attractive to investors, reducing borrowing costs, and strengthening its capacity to negotiate favourable terms for future economic engagements. The ripple effects extend beyond Nigeria’s borders, altering its position in global financial markets. The elimination of IMF debt bolsters the country’s currency, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and mitigating exchange rate volatility. A stronger and more predictable naira fosters economic stability, allowing businesses to operate with confidence and reducing uncertainty for international trade. Crucially, the government can now redirect resources previously earmarked for debt servicing towards critical development sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, laying the groundwork for sustainable national progress.

Nigeria’s exit from IMF debt must be viewed in contrast with other economies still ensnared by similar obligations. Pakistan remains heavily indebted, its external liabilities exceeding $6 billion, with bailout packages failing to stabilize its fiscal position. Argentina, notorious for its repeated dealings with the IMF, continues to struggle with outstanding debts exceeding $40 billion, forcing its leadership into endless cycles of renegotiation. Ghana, Nigeria’s West African counterpart, has turned to the IMF to steady its financial standing, underscoring the difficulty that developing nations face when attempting to navigate debt repayment. Nigeria’s ability to fully exit the IMF debtor list stands as evidence of fiscal discipline that sets it apart from many of its peers.

Yet despite these clear benefits, scepticism persists. Critics suggest Nigeria’s financial future remains precarious, arguing that borrowing under Tinubunomics casts a shadow over the nation’s long-term prospects. This pessimism, however, is misplaced. The administration’s bold reforms – including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange unification, and aggressive debt servicing – have laid the foundation for resilience. Economic indicators reflect this shift: GDP growth has rebounded to 3.46% year-on-year, signalling renewed economic momentum. Foreign reserves have climbed to $40.1 billion, reinforcing Nigeria’s ability to defend its currency. The debt service-to-revenue ratio has declined from 97% to 65%, easing fiscal pressure and reducing dependency on external borrowing. Public debt has fallen by $14 billion over the past year, affirming a commitment to prudent financial management. These figures paint a picture of an economy that is not in crisis, but in transformation.

For Chijioke, a logistics entrepreneur, the impact of this shift became immediately tangible. His company had struggled for years with investor hesitancy, held back by perceptions of Nigeria’s financial instability. Yet the moment news broke that Nigeria had repaid its IMF debt, investor conversations took on a new tone. No longer was Nigeria viewed as fiscally distressed – it was now seen as an economy stabilising itself through decisive action. Within weeks, his company secured a partnership that had previously seemed unattainable. Macro-level decisions, it turns out, trickle down to the real economy, creating opportunities where uncertainty once reigned.

Global observers have taken note. The IMF itself has acknowledged Nigeria’s economic reforms, recognising them as bold measures that have stabilised the macroeconomic environment and set the stage for future growth. Though no Nobel laureate has explicitly commented on Nigeria’s debt repayment, the principles align with the long-standing views of Joseph Stiglitz, who has consistently championed financial sovereignty for developing economies over perpetual reliance on creditors. His critique of structural debt dependency echoes the essence of what Nigeria has accomplished—breaking free from the shackles of external debt and asserting control over its own financial destiny.

This is not simply a financial victory; it is a declaration of national strength. Just as debt forgiveness in 2005 was heralded as a breakthrough, so too must this deliberate and disciplined repayment be recognised as a defining milestone in Nigeria’s economic evolution. The silence surrounding this achievement must be broken. Nigeria is no longer defined by debt dependency – it is a country forging its own financial future. The narrative must shift from survival to strategic self-determination. Nigeria did this. Tinubu Seyi.

• Somorin, first-term Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, writes from Abeokuta

