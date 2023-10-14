IMF Lauds Nigeria for Lifting FX Restrictions

Ban removal boosts dollar supply –Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to remove the restrictions on the 43 items previously restricted from accessing foreign exchange at the official window. The lifting of the ban has however boosted dollar supply at the official foreign exchange market, the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, according to a Bloomberg report.

Specifically, the report said that the removal of the forex restrictions on the 43 items resulted in liquidity at the I&E window increasing more than five-fold to $407.7 million on Thursday and also led to the naira appreciating for the first time in three weeks at the parallel market on Friday. The IMF stressed the need for Nigeria to enhance her tax reforms to improve revenue generation to create more fiscal space and reduce its burden of servicing and acquiring debts.

The IMF Director, African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, made this known at the World Bank/ IMF meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, at a press briefing on the Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). He said: “On the trade restrictions, our view has always been in Nigeria, and in many other cases, many economies are so sophisticated and complex, that I don’t think that these kinds of restrictions work.

“The best way to manage a modern economy for government authorities is to have fiscal policy lever and monetary policy lever to try and use those are the best way to live, whether we call these fiscal policy liver or monetary policy lever, is to try and use it to affect the kind of policy outcome you have rather than saying I don’t like these goods and so I don’t want it to come in etcetera, that tends to create an unhelpful distortion.”

Besides, he noted that tax policies can also be used if you don’t want certain types of imports. He said: “generally, the direction CBN has moved in is a helpful one.” Commenting on the nation’s debt, Selassie said Nigeria’s debt is sustainable, harping on revenue generation through tax reforms. He however, said that Nigeria is not in talks with the Fund on debt restructuring.

“I am not aware of any debt discussions that are going on on debt profiling or debt restructuring in Nigeria,” he said: “In Nigeria the most important cause of the pressures is the fact that the government does not generate enough tax revenue for all the services it needs to provide. Interest payment as a share of revenue is very high and does not leave much room to spend on other issues, that is the key issue that needs to be worked on.”

He noted that there might not be enough tax revenue in the past, but reliance on oil when prices were high and the subsidy regime which also implies and entails lots of government resources being directed where they should not be, should be avoided. He said: “These are all interlined issues, which causes some of the inflation that you see because given the difficulty to tap into the international capital market, the government has had to rely more on domestic financing, which of course, has crowded out the private sector and put constraints on monetary injections, which has weakened the exchange rate.

Besides, Selassie said there are other factors rooted in the fiscal challenges that Nigeria is facing that is in not allowing her have enough tax revenue. “At the same time, the country has incredible potential and we have seen reforms moving in the right direction in recent months,” he confirmed. He said what is needed is making the reforms holistic and help to reinforce each other just as things were not reinforcing each other in the past.

“There is scope to make the reforms reinforce each other,” he said. “So, the exchange rate reforms that the government did was very welcome in trying to unify the rates.” Similarly, he said the fuel subsidy will not help or stick unless Nigeria tightens monetary policy. “Unless you are also doing something to mobilise more tax revenue,” he added. Consequently, Selassie said a holistic package of reforms is what is needed and a bit of time has to be given to the new administration also.

“The CBN governor has just been appointed, and the minister of finance has only been appointed a few weeks,” he explained. “So, we are hopeful that they would move in the right direction and we stand to provide every policy advice that the government needs.” Furthermore, on Nigeria’s debt stance, he said that it is manageable and that debt servicing is hampered by not generating enough non-oil revenue.

“So, the assessment of debts should not be based on the nominal value of a debt stock but on how it relates to many other economic variables,” he explained. “So yes, it’s at the highest level because you mentioned it in naira terms but as a ratio to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and as a ratio to many other indicators, it is what you have to look at. When we look at the debt in Nigeria, our sense is that the stock is manageable in general, it is the debt servicing that is much more difficult and the debt service is hampered by the country not generating enough non-oil tax revenues.

And I think that is by far the most important area of work and reform for any administration in Nigeria." On monetary policy coordination, he said that it is important to emphasize that addressing the exchange rate gap requires more than just necessary adjustments and corrections. He stressed that it must be complemented by the implementation of stricter monetary policy conditions.

“On the monetary policy coordination, he said: “I think when we pointed out that the adjustment and correction to the exchange rate gap were necessary but not sufficient. Unless you underpin it with tighter monetary policy conditions, because if monetary policy conditions are loose, it creates a lot of liquidity, then it’s going to create inflation and then of course, exchange rate will inevitably move. So, unless you are tightening monetary conditions, it would not be enough.

“You have to support monetary policy with some fiscal policy tightening. The fact that the government is absorbing a lot of the liquidity to finance the large deficit it has, that is causing monetary policy to be loose. So that is the type of holistic and coordinated reform package Nigeria is going to need. And Nigeria has incredible politicians and policymakers, it is something that can be done and it is the political will and the decision to move in that direction that is needed.”

The Bloomberg report quoted Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham, TajudeenIbrahim, as saying that: “The supply was mainly from sources outside the central bank but I expect central bank supply to increase.” He added that the announcement on Thursday “is an indication that the central bank wants to be more frequent in its intervention,” which will moderate the rate in the parallel market. He, however, said that the CBN’s ability to win investor confidence and stabilize the market will depend on the country’s capacity to accumulate dollars.

“If there are no inflows to the central bank and to the government from crude oil sales and borrowing, then we may see the intervention dissipate faster than expected,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying in the report. Currency dealers said that the naira appreciated to N1.042 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday from N1,045/$1 on Thurs- day.Similarly, the local currency closed stronger at N764.86 per dollar at the I&E window yesterday, compared with N766.70/$1 on Thursday.

As part of its efforts to reduce demand for forex and conserve the external reserves, the CBN had on June 24th, 2015, released a circular in which it listed 41 goods and services that it would no longer allocate forex for their importation as they could be produced locally.