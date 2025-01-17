IMF Keeps Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast Unchanged At 3.2%

Share

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Nigeria this year at 3.2 per cent as projected in October last year.

The Fund, which stated this in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update released, on Friday, titled, “Global Growth: Divergent and Uncertain”, also left its GDP growth forecast for the country next year unchanged at 3.0 per cent.

According to the report, growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to pick up in 2025, even though the IMF maintained its growth forecast for the region this year at 4.2 per cent and lowered to 4.2 per cent in 2026 from the 4.4 per cent it had projected in October last year.

Meanwhile, the IMF projected global growth of 3.3per cent in both 2025 and 2026 and said global headline inflation was set to drop to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 3.5 per cent in 2026, which would allow for a further normalization of monetary policy thereby ending the global disruptions of recent years.

The improved growth outlook is mainly because of the United States, which got the biggest upgrade among major economies to its GDP, rising 0.5 percentage points to 2.7 per cent.

However, the Fund said global growth remained below the historical average of 3.7 per cent from 2000-2019, and warned countries against unilateral measures such as tariffs, non-tariff barriers or subsidies that could hurt trading partners and spur retaliation.

In a blog accompanying the report, IMF chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said such measures, “rarely improve domestic prospects durably” and may leave “every country worse off.”

Analysts note that the new IMF forecast comes just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has proposed a 10per cent tariff on global imports, a 25per cent punitive duty on imports from Canada and Mexico until they clamp down on drugs and migrants crossing borders into the U.S., and a 60per cent tariff on Chinese goods.

“An intensification of protectionist policies, for instance in the form of a new wave of tariffs, could exacerbate trade tensions, lower investment, reduce market efficiency, distort trade flows and again disrupt supply chains,” the IMF said, warning that growth could suffer both in the near and medium term.

The Fund raised slightly the growth estimate for China to 4.6 per cent for 2025, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous projection, because of fiscal stimulus. It cut the euro area growth forecast to 1 per cent, a 0.2 percentage point reduction.

Share

Please follow and like us: