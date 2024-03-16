IMF Hires Cyber Security Experts To Probe Email Compromise Incident

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it is probing a cyber incident, which was detected on February 16, adding that the 11 email accounts involved had been re-secured. A statement released by the Fund reads: “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently experienced a cyber incident, which was detected on February 16, 2024. “A subsequent investigation, with the assistance of independent cyber security experts, determined the nature of the breach, and remediation actions were taken. “The investigation determined that eleven (11) IMF email accounts were compromised. The impacted email accounts were re-secured.

We have no indication of further compromise beyond these email accounts at this point in time. The investigation into this incident is continuing. “The IMF takes prevention of, and defense against, cyber incidents very seriously and, like all organisations, operates under the assumption that cyber incidents will unfortunately occur. The IMF has a robust cyber security programme in place to respond quickly and effectively to such incidents.” Meanwhile, Reuters reported a source familiar with the matter as saying that the compromised email accounts did not include those of IMF Managing Director, Mr. Kristalina Georgieva or other top officials.

“None of the top management emails were compromised,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. A decision was made to disclose the incident – the IMF’s first since 2011 – given the global lender’s commitment to transparency and as a reminder to its staff to ensure strict adherence to cyber security practices, the source said.