IMF: Global Inflation Not Fully Defeated Yet

Although global policymakers have made remarkable progress in tackling inflation without inducing a recession, some work remains to be done, Reuters reported Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, as telling the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last Friday.

Responding to a question on if the ‘genie’ of inflation had been defeated, she reportedly said: “The head of the genie is in the bottle, most of the body of the genie is in the bottle, kind of getting stuck there, but the legs are kind-of hanging still out.

We need to push it all the way down.” Ahead of the IMF’s release of its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update last week, the Fund’s Chief Economist and Director of Research, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, stated: “ Global growth is projected to hold steady at 3.3% this year and next, aligned with weakened potential growth since the pandemic.

Inflation is steadily declining—reaching 4.2 per cent this year and 3.5 per cent next—bringing us closer to central bank targets. This is the end of a cycle, and the beginning of a new one.

But divergences across countries are widening. The U.S. economy is exceeding expectations with stronger domestic demand, while Europe faces sluggish growth and persistently high energy prices. Emerging markets show resilience, with China set for a modest recovery.”

